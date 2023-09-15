Left Menu

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp rules out Trent Alexander Arnold from Wolves clash

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed vice-captain Trent Alexander Arnold's absence on the eve of their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers 

15-09-2023
Jurgen Klopp (Photo/Liverpool). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp confirmed vice-captain Trent Alexander Arnold's absence on the eve of their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The English full-back is still recovering from the hamstring which he sustained in Liverpool's 3-0 victory against Aston Villa on September 3.

In the pre-match press conference, Klopp talked about the extent of Trent's injury and remains hopeful for his return for next weekend. "He didn’t train with the team once yet and will take a little bit. It is not the worst hamstring injury you can have but it’s a hamstring injury and they barely heal in two weeks -and this one didn’t, either. As he is running already, we hope he can start ball work early next week and then we will see and go from there," Klopp said in the pre-match press conference, according to  Liverpool's website.

He provided an update on the injured striker Darwin Nunez, who was subbed off in the 73rd minute in Uruguay's 3-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Chile last weekend. He also talked about midfielder Thiago and defender Ibrahima Konate who were missing from their victory against Aston Villa. "[Darwin Nunez] I didn’t see him yet, but we obviously we had contact and he said it was fine, but we will see that now and make a couple of decisions there. Darwin should be fine. Thiago is running, but that’s it. Ibou trained for two days with the team," Klopp said

"[Jarell Quansah] trained the full week with us, so it was obviously then enough time to rest. Stefan had a good camp with the [Spain] U21s, played only a few minutes but [it] helped him anyway. I think that’s it," he added. Liverpool will be looking to go at the top of the table against Wolves on Saturday. (ANI)

