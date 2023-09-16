Man United fans jeer as Rasmus Hojlund is substituted by Erik ten Hag in game against Brighton

Left Menu

Loud jeers rang around Old Trafford on Saturday as Manchester United fans reacted to manager Erik ten Hags decision to take off new signing Rasmus Hojlund with the team trailing 2-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League.

Loud jeers rang around Old Trafford on Saturday as Manchester United fans reacted to manager Erik ten Hag's decision to take off new signing Rasmus Hojlund with the team trailing 2-0 to Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League. Hojlund, a USD 82 million signing from Atalanta, was making his first start for his new club. He had already had a first-half goal ruled out by VAR after the ball was judged to be out of play before he scored. With United behind to goals from Danny Welbeck and Pascal Gross, Ten Hag decided to make changes in a bid to turn the game. But, when the crowd saw Hojlund was being replaced by Anthony Martial in the 64th minute, jeers filled the air. Fans then wanted to show their appreciation for the Denmark international and applauded him as he left the field. Brighton extended its lead soon after when its own substitute Joao Pedro made it 3-0 in the 71st. The visiting fans began taunting the home crowd by chanting: “Can we play you every week?” United substitute Hanibal Mejbri pulled one back in the 73rd with a long-range shot.

