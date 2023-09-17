Left Menu

Rugby-Gatland lauds improvement of second-tier teams

Coach Warren Gatland was given a scare but was relieved to get an early birthday present after Wales scored a late try to earn a bonus-point 28-8 World Cup victory over Portugal on Saturday. It was a far from vintage display against ambitious opponents keen to run the ball at every opportunity, but Wales have a maximum haul of 10 points from their opening two games in Pool C.

Reuters | Updated: 17-09-2023 00:41 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 00:41 IST
Rugby-Gatland lauds improvement of second-tier teams

Coach Warren Gatland was given a scare but was relieved to get an early birthday present after Wales scored a late try to earn a bonus-point 28-8 World Cup victory over Portugal on Saturday.

It was a far from vintage display against ambitious opponents keen to run the ball at every opportunity, but Wales have a maximum haul of 10 points from their opening two games in Pool C. "If someone said you'd have 10 points from the first two games, we'd be happy with that," Gatland told reporters. "There were aspects we weren't happy with. We tried to play too much rugby, especially early on. I just said to them (his players), 'job done, we got the five points'."

Gatland turns 60 on Sunday and can celebrate in full having admitted to nerves again following the tense 32-26 win over Fiji in their opening pool game. "It was a bit of a birthday present that came early," he said. "It's not easy sitting in the (coaches) box at the moment. It's a little bit stressful.

"They (Portugal) threw everything at us. We didn't help ourselves with managing that. We were conscious about getting that bonus point. At times, we were a little bit lateral too." Portugal are known as a side who run the ball with several players with rugby sevens experience, but they also managed to match Wales physically.

"We'd done our homework," Gatland said. "We understood what they were going to bring from a physicality standpoint. We spoke about them being a mini-Fiji. They want to run." Wales were forced into a very late change when flanker Tommy Reffell suffered a calf injury, but his replacement Jac Morgan put in a man of the match display.

"Tommy's calf was tight," Gatland said. "He was keen to take to the field but if he pulled it, it's his World Cup over." The New Zealand-born coach said performances such as this one from Portugal, and Uruguay on Thursday against hosts France, show there is growth in the global game.

"I thought Uruguay were outstanding," he said. "It's fantastic for rugby and it's important we continue to develop these teams. You don't want top tier nations dominating, you want upsets. As long as I'm not a part of one!"

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
2
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023