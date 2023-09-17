Left Menu

Australia brings back Smith, Maxwell and Starc for India ODIs

PTI | Melbourne | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:21 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:06 IST
Australia brings back Smith, Maxwell and Starc for India ODIs
Australia has brought back Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Starc in its 18-man squad for the forthcoming three-match ODI series in India.

The trio were nursing injuries and missed their recent tour of South Africa.

Top-order batter Travis Head missed out after suffering a fracture on his left hand in South Africa and has been replaced by Matthew Short, who is yet to make his ODI debut.

Aaron Hardie, Tim David and Michael Neser also missed out, while all-rounder Ashton Agar is on paternity leave.

While pacer Spencer Johnson retains his place, Marnus Labuschagne also finds himself in the squad, having scored an unbeaten 80 and 124 in the opening two ODIs against the Proteas.

The three ODIs will be played in Mohali, Indore and Rajkot on September 24, 28 and October 1, respectively before the ODI World Cup, starting October 5.

Australia squad for India ODIs: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

