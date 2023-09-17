ICC Cricket World Cup: A look at highest wicket-takers in tournament's history

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is just less than a month away, with fans all over the world anticipating some high-profile match-ups on the cricket field. Over this tournament's history, many bowlers have spun, swung and paced their way into the history books with their performances that won their team the coveted trophy and let them enjoy some individual glory among the greats on statistical charts. Here is a look at the players with the highest wickets in the history of the tournament:

1).Glenn McGrath (Australia) The legendary Aussie pacer is the highest wicket-taker in the tournament history. In 39 matches, he has taken 71 wickets at an average of 18.19 and an economy rate of 3.96. His best bowling figures are 7/15 against Namibia in 2003. He finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2007 World Cup, taking 26 wickets in 11 matches with the best bowling figures of 3/14 and an average of 13.73. He has won three successive World Cups with Australia.

2).Muttiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka) In 40 World Cup matches, this legendary spin wizard has taken 68 wickets at an average of 19.63, with the best bowling figures of 4/19 and an economy rate of 3.88. He is the second-highest wicket-taker in tournament history. He won the 1996 WC with the Lankan Lions.

3).Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka) This pace legend brought his slingy bowling action to the highest level of the sport and dominated the World Cups, being a part of two runners-up teams in 2007 and 2011. In 29 matches and 28 innings, he has taken 56 wickets at an average of 22.87 and an economy rate of 5.51. He has best bowling figures of 5/51.

4).Wasim Akram (Pakistan) The 'Sultan' of Swing took 55 wickets in 38 World Cup matches at an average of 23.83 and an economy rate of 4.04. His best bowling figures are 5/28. In Pakistan's 1992 WC winning campaign, he took 18 wickets and ended as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament.

5).Mitchell Starc (Australia) The man with the most pin-point yorkers was the star of Australia's World Cup winning campaign in 2015 with 22 wickets in eight matches, ending as top wicket-taker. In the next tournament in 2019, he took 27 wickets in ten matches. This combines to 49 wickets in 18 matches at an average of 19.12. His best bowling figures of 6/28.

6).Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka) The pacer has won the 1996 World Cup with Sri Lanka. In 31 World Cup matches, he has taken 49 wickets at an average of 21.22 with the best bowling figures of 6/25. He was the leading wicket-taker in the 2003 World Cup, taking 23 wickets in 10 matches.

7).Zaheer Khan (India) The services of this India left-arm pacer are missed dearly as he provided heavy variation to the side with his bowling. In 23 WC matches, he has taken 44 wickets at an average of 20.22 and best bowling figures of 4/42. He won the World Cup with India in 2011 and finished as joint-highest wicket-taker with 21 scalps.

8).Javagal Srinath (India) India's partner in pace with the likes of Venkatesh Prasad, Zaheer Khan etc, Srinath also delivered well in World Cups. He took 44 wickets in 34 matches at an average of 27.81. His best bowling figures are 4/30 in World Cups. He was a part of India's runners-up finishing 2003 WC team, taking 16 scalps in 11 matches.

9).Imran Tahir (South Africa) This South African spinner played three World Cups between 2011 and 2019. In 22 WC matches, he took 40 wickets at an average of 21.17, with the best figures of 5/45. However, he could not win a single World Cup with Proteas.

10).Trent Boult (New Zealand) This New Zealand speedster caused terror to so many teams in his brief World Cup run from 2015 to 2019. In 19 matches, he took 39 wickets at an average of 21.79 and an economy rate of 4.61. His best bowling figures are 5/27. He is NZ's highest wicket-taker in WC history. His powerplay bowling will be an X Factor for Kiwis in 2023 WC. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)