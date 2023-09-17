Left Menu

Asia Cup: ACC and SLC announce USD 50,000 award for curators and groundsmen

The entire team of groundstaff, who worked tirelessly to get the grounds in Colombo and Pallekele match-ready for the Asia Cup in midst of full-blown monsoon season, will be rewarded with a prize money of USD 50,000, Asian Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah announced on Sunday.

PTI | Colombo | Updated: 17-09-2023 16:57 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 16:55 IST
Asia Cup: ACC and SLC announce USD 50,000 award for curators and groundsmen
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The entire team of groundstaff, who worked tirelessly to get the grounds in Colombo and Pallekele match-ready for the Asia Cup in midst of full-blown monsoon season, will be rewarded with a prize money of USD 50,000, Asian Cricket Council chairman Jay Shah announced on Sunday. ''Big Shoutout to the Unsung Heroes of Cricket! The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) are proud to announce a well-deserved prize money of USD 50,000 for the dedicated curators and groundsmen at Colombo and Kandy,'' Shah wrote on 'X', formerly twitter.

USD 50,000 will roughly be 16 million in Sri Lankan rupee.

''Their unwavering commitment and hard work made the Asia Cup 2023 an unforgettable spectacle. From pitch perfection to lush outfields, they ensured the stage was set for thrilling cricket action.'' ''This recognition highlights the critical role these individuals play in cricket's success. Let's celebrate and honour their yeoman services!'' added Shah.

The tournament was originally supposed to be hosted by Pakistan before India's reluctance to play in the neighbouring country, forced ACC to organize the event in 'Hybrid Model' with nine games allotted to Sri Lanka.

However, Lanka's weather conditions soon became a challenge, especially for their curators and groundsmen, as they constantly struggled to get the ground ready on time.

While India's opening fixture against arch-rival Pakistan in Pallekele was washed out, a couple more encounters throughout the competition saw rain interruptions bring the Duckworth–Lewis method into effect.

The Super-4 meeting between India and Pakistan spilled on to the reserve day, where the former prevailed.

The ongoing final has also witnessed a delayed start to the match, with the rain threat still looming large.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

SpaceX Falcon 9 launches 22 Starlink internet satellites to orbit

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global
3
Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable development goals

Large-scale afforestation drive in coal sector aligns with sustainable devel...

 India
4
Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by October; NASA names chief of UFO research; panel sees no alien evidence and more

Science News Roundup: India plans crucial test in crewed space mission by Oc...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023