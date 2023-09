Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Athletics-Tsegay, Duplantis topple records at Eugene Diamond League

Gudaf Tsegay smashed the women's 5,000 metres world record and Armand Duplantis raised the bar again for the men's pole vault on Sunday, as the season-ending Eugene Diamond League meet concluded on a high. Ethiopian Tsegay set a blistering pace from the start to win in 14 minutes 00.21 seconds, sprinting down the final metres to roars from the crowd as she shaved roughly five seconds off of Kenyan Faith Kipyegon's previous mark.

Cycling-American Kuss crowned Vuelta champion, Groves wins in Madrid

American Sepp Kuss rolled into Madrid as winner of the Vuelta a Espana as the three-week race concluded with a thrilling bunch sprint won by Australian Kaden Groves on Sunday.

Kuss began the race very much in the shadow of his more illustrious Jumbo-Visma team mates Jonas Vingegaard and Primoz Roglic but ended it with the red jersey still on his shoulders, having taken ownership of it on the eighth of the race's 21 stages.

Golf-New Zealand's Fox wins BMW PGA Championship

New Zealander Ryan Fox recovered from an early triple bogey to claim victory in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth on Sunday, finding a birdie on the last hole to win by one stroke. Fox began the day three shots adrift of overnight leader Ludvig Aberg and when he dropped three shots at the third he looked out of contention.

Soccer-Real Madrid come from behind to beat Real Sociedad

Real Madrid came from behind to beat Real Sociedad 2-1 on Sunday as the hosts regained the top spot in LaLiga with their fifth consecutive win. Carlo Ancelotti's side maintained their perfect league run to reach 15 points, two clear of second-placed Barcelona, who crushed Betis 5-0 on Saturday.

Athletics-Ethiopia's Tsegay shatters women's 5000 metres world record

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay smashed the women's 5,000 metres world record with a run of 14 minutes 00.21 seconds on Sunday at the Eugene Diamond League finale, breaking Kenyan Faith Kipyegon's previous mark set in June. Kenyan Beatrice Chebet finished second in 14:05.92 while Ethiopia's Ejgayehu Taye was third in 14:21.52.

Rugby-Luckless Japan to regroup after error-strewn England encounter

Japan need to regain the cutting edge that made them surprise World Cup quarter-finalists four years ago, after their recent pool stage hot streak of seven straight wins ended with a 34-12 defeat to England in a scrappy affair in Nice. "The guys tried to implement the plan and we created opportunities, but we did not take them. That is test match rugby. England are an experienced side and over time they wore us down," Japan coach Jamie Joseph said.

Soccer-Trossard goal seals Arsenal win at Everton

Arsenal claimed their first Premier League win at Everton for six years as Leandro Trossard's second-half strike proved enough to secure the points at Goodison Park on Sunday. Everton, still without a win this season, had managed to frustrate the visitors who had a Gabriel Martinelli goal ruled out for offside via VAR in the first period.

Motor racing-'Smooth operator' Sainz ends Red Bull's winning streak

Carlos Sainz won the Singapore Grand Prix for Ferrari on Sunday to end Formula One leader Max Verstappen's record run of 10 wins in a row and shatter Red Bull's dream of going through the season unbeaten. McLaren's Lando Norris and Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton completed the top three, with Sainz only 0.812 clear at the chequered flag, as Red Bull were swept off the podium for the first time since last November's Brazilian Grand Prix.

Tennis-Britain win thriller v France to reach Davis Cup quarters

British doubles duo Dan Evans and Neal Skupski saved four match points on the way to a thrilling 1-6 7-6(4) 7-6(6) victory over France's Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin to secure their country's place in the Davis Cup Finals on Sunday. In front of a raucous Manchester crowd, Evans had earlier beaten Arthur Fils 3-6 6-3 6-4 in the opening singles only for Cameron Norrie to lose to Ugo Humbert 7-6(5) 3-6 7-5.

Motor racing-Sainz turns professor to deliver a winning strategy

Carlos Sainz took a leaf out of Alain Prost's book in delivering a lesson in canny racecraft worthy of Formula One's great 'Professor' at the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday. The Ferrari driver lived up to his nickname of 'Smooth Operator' by controlling the race from pole position and recognising that sometimes going slower is a surer route to success -- particularly on a track where overtaking is difficult.

