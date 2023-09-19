Left Menu

FIDE World Junior Chess Championship: 5 Indian players miss out due to visa issues; coaches changed at last moment

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-09-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 16:14 IST
FIDE World Junior Chess Championship: 5 Indian players miss out due to visa issues; coaches changed at last moment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the FIDE World Junior Chess Championship 2023, India has been handed multiple setbacks, with five of its players missing out due to visa issues.

The competition is set to take place in Mexico City between September 22 and October 2.

Just days before their scheduled departure, five of the players, funded by the Government of India, along with a couple of coaches, did not receive their visas on time, resulting in uncertainty.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that the involved five players were set to miss out, thus trimming the Indian contingent down.

The players affected are Vrashank Chouhan, Arun Kataria, Bhagyashree Patil, Prraneeth Vuppala and Femil Chelladurai, along with coaches Pravind Thipsay M and Kiran Agrawal.

Speaking to PTI, FIDE Advisory Board Chairman Bharat Singh Chauhan communicated, ''Despite the best efforts from the Indian government, we could not get the visa arranged.'' ''It's a huge setback for the Indian contingent, while it is not good news for the players involved, who will now be missing out on a great international exposure, whereas they were also medal contenders.'' ''Never in my 45-year chess career have I witnessed something like this. Despite having done all the paperwork required, we still missed out on getting the visas cleared, and I am still clueless as to why.'' However, he confirmed that the two coaches have been replaced with CRG Krishna (Men) and Tarini Goyal (Women), who are travelling to the Mexican capital based on their United States of America visas.

Earlier, on Sunday, Chauhan had stated that the visa issue primarily arose from the Mexican embassy.

He added that a similar issue was also faced by some Nepal players, who were in India and also missed out.

The Indian contingent left for Mexico City on Tuesday morning, and when asked about the fate of the players missing out, Chauhan said, ''There is the national championship scheduled. We have asked them if they could feature in it, and the ones interested will be allowed to participate.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States
4
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Are Self-Driving Cars Really Safer? Exploring the Facts

Is Weight Loss Training a Waste of Your Precious Time? Discover the Truth

Stay Awake and Energized: Non-Caffeine Solutions That Work

Boost Your Brainpower: Memory Hacks That Work

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023