Asian Games: Taniksha Khatri loses quarterfinals to World No 2 Man Wai Vivian
India’s Taniksha Khatri crashed out of the Women’s Epee Individual event of fencing at the Asian as she failed to win against world no 2 Hong Kong’s Man Wai Vivian.
India's Taniksha Khatri crashed out of the Women's Epee Individual event of fencing at the Asian Games as she failed to win against World No. 2 Hong Kong's Man Wai Vivian. She lost the game by 7-15 on Sunday in Hangzhou.
Khatri had advanced to the quarterfinals after defeating Uzbekistan's Egamberdieva Shakhzoda by 15-10. Ena Arora had moved to the table of 32 in the Women's Epee Individual but she failed to advance next round. She lost to India's Kharti by 11-15.
Apart from Khatri, no other Indian fencer advanced to the quaterfinals so far. In Men's foiling Individual, Dev and Bibish Kathiresan failed to advance to the quaterfinals.
Fencing is a combat sport that involves sword fighting. Epee, foil and sabre are the three kinds of weapons used in fencing. The 19th edition of the Asian Games will see fencers vie for 12 gold medals across three disciplines. (ANI)
