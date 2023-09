Asian Games Schedule on Monday, September 25 Women's Cricket India vs Sri Lanka - Gold medal Rowing Balraj Panwar - Final Jaswinder Singh, Bheem Singh, Punit Kumar & Ashish (Men's Four) - Final Satnam Singh, Parminder Singh, Jakar Khan & Sukhmeet Singh (Men's Quadruple) - Final Aswathi PB, Mrunamayee Nilesh S, Thangjam Priya Devi, Rukmani, Sonali Swain, Ritu Kaudi, Varsha KB, H Tendenthoi Devi, G Geetanjali (Women's Eight) - Final Sailing (Men) Jerome Kumar Savarimuthu (Windsurfing) - Race 15-19 Vishnu Sarvanan (Dinghy) - Race 8-9 KC Ganapathy & Varun Ashok Thakkar (Skiffer) - Race 11-12 Eabad Ali (Windsurfing) - Race 11-12 Chitresh Tatha (Kiteboarding) - Race 3-4 Advait Menon (Boys Dinghy) - Race 3-4 Sailing (Women) Nethra Kumanan (Dinghy) - Race 8-9 Harshita Tomar & Shital Verma (Skiff) - Race 11-12 Ishwarya Ganesh (Windsurfing) - Race 11-12 Neha Thakur (Girl's Dinghy) - Race 1-2 Sailing (Mixed) Siddeshwar Indar Doiphode & Ramya Saravanan (Multihull) - Race 11-12 Sudhanshu Shekhar & Preeti Kongara (Dinghy) - Race 9-10 Shooting Men's 10m air rifle (Individual & Team) – Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil (Qualification and Final) Men's 25m rapid fire pistol (Individual & Team) – Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh (Qualification and Final) Wushu Roshibina Devi, Surya Bhanu Pratap Singh, Vikrant Baliyan (Quarterfinals) Gymnastics: Pranati Nayak (Qualifying) Swimming (Heats to Finals) Likhith SP, Dhinidhi Desinghu, Hashika Ramachandran and Virdhawal Khade Judo Garima Choudhary - Pre-quarters and possible quarterfinal Rugby India vs Singapore (Women's Pool) Boxing Arundhati Chaudhary - Pre-quarters Deepak Bhoria - Pre-quarters Nishant Dev - Round of 32 Handball India vs Japan (Women's Preliminary) Basketball (3x3) India vs Uzbekistan (Women's Pool) India vs Malaysia (Men's Pool) Chess Koneru Humpy & Harika Dronavalli (Women's individuals) - Round 3 and Round 4 Vidith Gujrathi & Arjun Erigaisi (Men's individuals) - Round 3 and Round 4.

