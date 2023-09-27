Left Menu

David advances to men's sprint quarterfinal

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 27-09-2023 10:08 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 10:07 IST
India's David Beckham Elkatohchoongo shone in the cycling track, making the quarterfinal in men's sprint event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.

On a difficult track of at the CSC Velodrome, David edged out his Kazakhstan rival Sergey Ponomaryov by 0.188 second to make the last-eight.

He will compete against Malaysia's Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom for a place in the semifinal later in the day.

Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam however failed to progress losing to Andrey Chugay of Kazakhstan in the 1/16 final repechage round.

David and Ronaldo had come up with timings of 10.030s and 10.086s to take ninth and 13th positions respectively and make the 1/16 finals.

In women's keirin, India's Shushikala Agashe (+1.087) finished fifth in her heat to fail to qualify for the semifinals, while Triyasha Paul (+1.109) narrowly missed qualification after finishing at third spot in her heat.

