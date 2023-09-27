David advances to men's sprint quarterfinal
- Country:
- China
India's David Beckham Elkatohchoongo shone in the cycling track, making the quarterfinal in men's sprint event at the Asian Games here on Wednesday.
On a difficult track of at the CSC Velodrome, David edged out his Kazakhstan rival Sergey Ponomaryov by 0.188 second to make the last-eight.
He will compete against Malaysia's Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom for a place in the semifinal later in the day.
Ronaldo Singh Laitonjam however failed to progress losing to Andrey Chugay of Kazakhstan in the 1/16 final repechage round.
David and Ronaldo had come up with timings of 10.030s and 10.086s to take ninth and 13th positions respectively and make the 1/16 finals.
In women's keirin, India's Shushikala Agashe (+1.087) finished fifth in her heat to fail to qualify for the semifinals, while Triyasha Paul (+1.109) narrowly missed qualification after finishing at third spot in her heat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden accused of sidelining Vietnam and India rights over strategic interests
US welcomes India's move of reducing tariffs on agricultural product
PM Modi’s visionary leadership brought world recognition to India’s education ecosystem: Dharmendra Pradhan
India's arms imports reduced significantly in last 4-5 years: J&K LG
"It was beyond people's imagination": BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla on India's win over Pakistan