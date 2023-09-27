Left Menu

Shiva Thapa crashes out of Asian Games, Sanjeet too bows out

The Indian took a few seconds to regroup and connect his powerful hooks.But at a slight height disadvantage, Shiva was forced to fight from a distance with the judges ruling the first round 4-1 in favour of Aksat.The 21-year-old from Kyrgyzstan continued his attacks in the second round.

PTI | Hangzhou | Updated: 27-09-2023 16:13 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 15:23 IST
Shiva Thapa crashes out of Asian Games, Sanjeet too bows out
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Seasoned Indian boxer Shiva Thapa (63.5kg) crashed out of the Asian Games, beaten comprehensively by Kyrgyzstan Askat Kultaev while Sanjeet (92kg) also suffered a first round exit.

A record six-time Asian Championship medallist, Shiva, who received a first round bye, was beaten by Kultaev's relentless attacks and pace in a draining pre-quarterfinal bout.

It is a shocking loss as Shiva was a strong medal contender. He was even handed a favourable draw.

Kultaev started off aggressively, his onslaught catching Shiva off guard. The Indian took a few seconds to regroup and connect his powerful hooks.

But at a slight height disadvantage, Shiva was forced to fight from a distance with the judges ruling the first round 4-1 in favour of Aksat.

The 21-year-old from Kyrgyzstan continued his attacks in the second round. He kept throwing punches which didn't necessarily connect but it forced Shiva to defend.

Shiva was more patient with his punches, which cost the Assam boxer the second round.

Trailing, Shiva tried his best to land a flurry of punches in the final three minutes but his younger opponent stepped back and defended easily.

In the second Indian bout of the day, Sanjeet was completely out-punched 5-0 by world championship bronze medallist Lazizbek Mullojonov. Sanjeet found it tough to respond to the 2022 super heavyweight Asian Champions' punches and was forced to go into a defensive mode.

Trailing 0-5, Sanjeet lost his balance after being struck by Mullojonov's punch, which got him an eight count. The gulf between the two boxers was so much that two out of the five judges gave the Indian 8 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
2
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
3
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023