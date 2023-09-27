Left Menu

India defeat Brazil in Badminton World Junior Championships

India's Badminton team continued their winning streak at the Badminton World Junior Championships with an impressive 5-0 win over Brazil at Spokane in the United States 

India defeat Brazil in Badminton World Junior Championships
Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana (Image: BFI) . Image Credit: ANI
India's Badminton team continued their winning streak at the Badminton World Junior Championships with an impressive 5-0 win over Brazil at Spokane in the United States. In the opening match, the mixed doubles pair of Samarveer and Radhika Sharma triumphed over Joaquim Mendonça and Maria Clara Lopes Lima 21-14, 21-17.

In the boys' singles match, Lokesh Reddy Kalagotla faced a formidable opponent in Renan Melo, who lost the first game 17-21 but fought back in the second game. Lokesh managed to get the upper hand and ultimately won the second game by 24-22 to wrap up the match. In the girls' singles section, Devika Sihag cruised to victory by defeating Maria Eduarda Oliveira by 21-9, 21-6 in just 18 minutes.

In the boys' doubles category, Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana emerged victorious against Joaquim Mendonça and João Mendonça Taveira 21-19, 21-10. The girls' doubles pair of Vennala Kalagotla and Shriyanshi Valishetty displayed their coordination securing 21-13, 21-11 win over Maria Clara Lopes Lima and Maria Eduarda Oliveira.

