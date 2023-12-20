Left Menu

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri fined USD 11,000 for disrespecting referee in his locker room

PTI | Turin | Updated: 20-12-2023 10:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2023 09:29 IST
Massimiliano Allegri Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri was fined 10,000 euros (USD 11,000) for disrespecting the referee and his assistants in their locker room after the Italian league match at Genoa.

Allegri was given the fine by Italy's sports judge on Tuesday.

The 56-year-old Allegri was mad at refereeing decisions during Juventus' 1-1 draw at Genoa on Friday and went to the officials' dressing room to protest ''at first with a calm tone'' and then ''in a disrespectful way,'' according to the judge's statement.

It added that the incident only ended when the referee asked Allegri to leave.

Juventus is second in Serie A, four points behind Inter Milan.

