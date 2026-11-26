Barcelona climbed to fourth in the UEFA Champions League league-phase standings after registering a convincing 4-1 victory over Sabah, while Lille produced one of the biggest results of the round by coming from behind to defeat Bayern Munich 2-1. The fifth-round fixtures also saw Atletico Madrid beat Viking FK 2-0, Inter Milan overcome Stuttgart by the same margin, while defending champions Paris Saint-Germain were held to a 2-2 draw by AS Roma, ending their perfect record in the competition.

Barcelona had to work their way into the contest against Sabah, with the hosts creating some promising opportunities in the opening stages. Xayal Aliev tested goalkeeper Joan Garcia before Pedri came close to breaking the deadlock with a superb volley, only for Stas Pokatilov to produce an excellent save. Sabah also missed a golden opportunity when Xander Severina failed to convert from close range after Ivan Lepinjica's effort came back off the crossbar.

The hosts were made to pay for their missed chances when Barcelona opened the scoring just after the half-hour mark. A cross from Karim Adeyemi was spilt by Pokatilov, allowing Anthony Gordon to pounce and fire home. Gordon thought he had doubled the advantage moments later, but his second effort was ruled out by VAR. Barcelona continued to create opportunities, with Pokatilov making another important save to deny Fermin Lopez before the interval.

The victory lifted Barcelona to fourth in the league-phase standings, while Sabah suffered their fourth defeat in five matches and remained 31st. In France, Lille produced an impressive comeback to beat Bayern Munich 2-1 at Stade Pierre-Mauroy, securing their first victory in this season's league phase and handing the German champions their first away defeat since last season's Champions League semi-final.

Bayern took an early lead through Dayot Upamecano, who powered home a header from Tom Bischof's corner to put the visitors ahead. Lille goalkeeper Berke Ozer subsequently kept his side in the contest with an important save to deny Konrad Laimer, as Bayern looked to extend their advantage.

Lille thought they had equalised shortly after the restart, but the effort was ruled out for a foul by Ayase Ueda on Joshua Kimmich. The hosts continued to press and eventually found their breakthrough when Ueda latched onto Nathan Ngoy's through ball before calmly placing a right-footed effort into the far corner.

The equaliser lifted the home side, who continued to push forward and completed the turnaround to register a memorable victory against one of Europe's leading sides. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid secured a 2-0 home victory over Viking FK at the Metropolitano, recording their second win of the league phase.

Alexander Sorloth opened the scoring after David Hancko produced an incisive through ball to Alex Grimaldo, who pulled it back for the Norwegian forward to finish with his left foot. Julian Alvarez then doubled Atletico's advantage with a superb free-kick. The Argentine's effort went over the wall and crossed the goal line despite goalkeeper Lubomir Belko's attempt to keep it out, with goal-line technology confirming the goal.

The result extended Viking FK's wait for a first European victory against Spanish opposition. Inter Milan also continued their winning run, defeating Stuttgart 2-0 to register their third consecutive Champions League victory.

Petar Sucic and Lautaro Martinez scored for the Italian side, who secured another important three points in their pursuit of qualification for the knockout stages. Stuttgart had started brightly, with Chris Fuhrich forcing a save from Inter goalkeeper Josep Martinez, while Djed Spence missed a promising opportunity after breaking through on goal.

Inter gradually took control of the contest and created opportunities through Marcus Thuram and Nicolo Barella before eventually finding the breakthrough. Sucic opened the scoring, while Martinez added the second to seal the result. The victory extended Inter's remarkable run of 20 consecutive league-phase matches without a draw, with the Italian side recording 13 wins and six defeats during that sequence.

In Paris, defending champions PSG dropped points for the first time in this season's competition after being held to a 2-2 draw by AS Roma at Parc des Princes. Roma stunned the hosts in the fifth minute when Mario Hermoso finished from close range after Matias Soule created the opportunity with an excellent run and cutback.

PSG responded through Illia Zabarnyi, who headed home from a corner in the 31st minute to restore parity. The hosts pushed for a winner, but Roma remained competitive and eventually took the lead again through substitute Donyell Malen, who converted a second-half penalty.

PSG responded with a penalty of their own through substitute Ousmane Dembele, ensuring the points were shared and ending the French side's 100 per cent record in the league phase. Roma's defensive struggles away from home continued, however, as they conceded for the 34th consecutive Champions League away match.

The fifth round produced significant results in the race for the knockout stages, with Barcelona strengthening their position, Lille registering a major scalp against Bayern and Inter continuing their winning momentum. (ANI)