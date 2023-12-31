Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

LeBron James (non-COVID illness) questionable vs. Wolves

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is questionable to play Saturday night against the host Minnesota Timberwolves due to a non-COVID illness. James, who celebrated his 39th birthday on Saturday, already was deemed questionable for the game while nursing a left knee injury.

Al Michaels confirms return for 2024 TNF games with Amazon

Al Michaels said he plans to return to the broadcast booth for the 2024 NFL season. Michaels, 79, told USA Today that he plans to honor his three-year contract with Amazon.

Former All-Star Goran Dragic retiring after 15 NBA seasons

Former All-Star Goran Dragic is retiring after 15 NBA seasons with seven teams. The 37-year-old point guard is best known for his time with the Miami Heat from 2015-21, including his lone All-Star selection in 2017-18.

Soccer-Lloris leaves Spurs to join MLS club LAFC

France's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has joined Major League Soccer club team Los Angeles FC from Tottenham Hotspur, both clubs said on Saturday. The 37-year-old Lloris, whose contract with Spurs was due to expire in June, has signed a one-year deal with an option to extend for 2025 and 2026 after an 11-year stay in London.

Jets stay hot with 4-2 win over Wild

Nino Niederreiter scored twice and the Winnipeg Jets defeated the visiting Minnesota Wild 4-2 on Saturday to extend their point streak to seven games. Alex Iafallo and Axel Jonsson-Fjallby also scored for the Jets, who are amid a 5-0-2 stretch. Niederreiter, meanwhile, recorded his second multi-point effort in three games for the Jets, who improved to 6-0-1 at home this month.

Reports: Knicks acquire F OG Anunoby from Raptors

The New York Knicks are set to acquire forward OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors, multiple outlets reported Saturday, in exchange for guards RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, as well as a second-round draft pick. The Knicks also will acquire center Precious Achiuwa and guard Malachi Flynn from the Raptors in the deal.

No. 4 Arizona takes high-scoring show to Stanford

Caleb Love has been heating up as a scorer for No. 4 Arizona heading into Sunday's Pac-12 Conference contest at Stanford. Love, a senior transfer from North Carolina, has scored at least 20 points in four of the past five games, including 22 on Friday night in a 100-81 victory at Cal in the conference opener for the Wildcats (10-2, 1-0).

NHL roundup: Roope Hintz caps hat trick with OT winner for Stars

Roope Hintz scored the overtime winner to complete a hat trick as the host Dallas Stars edged the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 on Friday. Hintz tipped a Jason Robertson pass past Petr Mrazek with 7.9 seconds left in the extra frame for his 14th goal of the season. Joe Pavelski and Jamie Benn each scored and added an assist while Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves for Dallas, which has won eight of its last nine games (8-1-0) against the Blackhawks.

NBA roundup: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder down Nuggets

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 40 points, including 17 in the third quarter, Chet Holmgren finished with 24 points and the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 119-93 on Friday night. Josh Giddy scored 12 points and Jalen Williams had 11 points and nine assists for Oklahoma City, which has won three straight overall and beat Denver for the second time in two weeks.

Colts TE Drew Ogletree facing domestic violence charges

Indianapolis Colts tight end Drew Ogletree was arrested on felony charges of domestic violence Friday in Hendricks County, Ind. Ogletree was charged with one count of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury and one count of domestic battery committed in the physical presence of a child younger than 16 years old, per arrest records from the Hendricks County Jail. Bo

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)