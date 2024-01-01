Left Menu

Tennis-New mother Osaka makes winning return in Brisbane

So it feels really surreal sometimes to be playing on these courts." Up next for Osaka is a clash with former world number one Karolina Pliskova, who received a bye into the second round.

Reuters | Updated: 01-01-2024 08:53 IST | Created: 01-01-2024 08:53 IST
Tennis-New mother Osaka makes winning return in Brisbane

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka looked solid on her return to elite tennis after 15 months out as she beat Germany's Tamara Korpatsch 6-3 7-6(9) in the first round of the Brisbane International on Monday.

The 26-year-old from Japan last competed on tour at the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo in September 2022 and had her first child, daughter Shai, in July before stepping up her preparations for the Jan. 14-28 Australian Open. Osaka displayed no signs of rust to break Korpatsch to love in her first game back and the former world number one turned up the heat again towards the end of the opening set to close it out in 38 minutes with a sizzling forehand winner.

Twice Melbourne Park champion Osaka dropped serve for a second time late in the next set to squander her advantage but continued her clean ball-striking in the fiercely contested tiebreak to secure the victory. "I was super nervous but I was really excited to be out here. It feels really good to be back," Osaka said after taking pictures with fans courtside.

"I feel like the last couple of years that I played before I had my daughter I didn't return as much love as I was given, so I really feel like that's what I want to do in this chapter. "I just really appreciate people coming out and cheering for me, because I feel there was a time that I was just a little kid trying to watch my role models play. So it feels really surreal sometimes to be playing on these courts."

Up next for Osaka is a clash with former world number one Karolina Pliskova, who received a bye into the second round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024