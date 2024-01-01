Left Menu

Fabio Carvalho returning to Liverpool after loan spell at Leipzig ends early

Fabio Carvalho is returning to Liverpool after his loan spell at Leipzig ended early.The 21-year-old winger had joined the German side on a season-long loan but made only three starts in a total of 15 appearances in all competitions for the team so far this season.

The 21-year-old winger had joined the German side on a season-long loan but made only three starts in a total of 15 appearances in all competitions for the team so far this season. Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder said on the team's website that "both parties had expected more from his time here — especially Fabio in terms of his playing time." "Due to the quality and competition within our squad at his position, we are unable to guarantee this for him,'' Schroder said. "We held several discussions over the last days and in the end, decided to end his loan early." Carvalho, who has played for Portugal's Under-21 team, moved to Liverpool from Fulham in the summer of 2022 and has featured 21 times for the Reds, scoring three goals.

