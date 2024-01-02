PKL: UP Yoddhas aim to end home leg on high against Puneri Paltans

Left Menu

UP Yoddhas have faced the Paltans ten times previously across all editions of PKL, and have emerged at the top on six occasions. In their last encounter of the previous season, the Yoddhas went down 31-40 against the Paltans

ANI | Updated: 02-01-2024 19:47 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 19:46 IST
UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltans in action during Pro Kabaddi League season 10 (Image: UP Yoddhas/PKL). Image Credit: ANI
UP Yoddhas are aiming to finish their home leg on a high against the table toppers Puneri Paltans tomorrow in Match 55 of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 here at the Noida Indoor Stadium. It will be their fourth and final match for the Yoddhas in front of their home crowd. In their previous game, the Yoddhas went down 41-48 against the Patna Pirates and are currently sitting in the tenth position in the table with 21 points in their kitty. The match between UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltans will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and can be streamed LIVE on Disney Hotstar on 3rd January 2024, 9:00 pm (IST) onwards.

The Yoddhas have faced the Paltans ten times previously across all editions of PKL, and have emerged at the top on six occasions. In their last encounter of the previous season, the Yoddhas went down 31-40 against the Paltans. Speaking before the match UP Yoddhas Head Coach Jasveer Singh said, "We have missed out on victory in closely contested matches. The boys are playing good but the results are not turning to our side. Our fans have shown tremendous support in all of our matches and we will aim to sign off on a high in front of our home crowd tomorrow."

For UP Yoddhas, the raiding pair of Surender Gill and Captain Pardeep Narwal have been the highlight for them in the tournament so far. With 86 and 81 total points respectively, both the Yoddhas' raiders feature in the top 5 in the lists of most raid points and most successful raids. In defence, the trio of Sumit, Nitesh Kumar, and Gurdeep have restricted the opposition's raiders and picked up 31, 26, and 25 tackle points respectively.

Puneri Paltans's attack will be led by their star raider Mohit Goyat who is leading the charts for them with 77 points so far. The Paltans will also rely on their all-rounders Aslam Mustafa Inamdar and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh to perform well in both departments for the upcoming clash. (ANI)

