Great Milutinovic comes calling in Indian football team's training

The Indian team got a much-needed pep talk from Bora Milutinovic, one of football's greatest coaches, who visited the players during a training session in the run-up to the AFC Asian Cup.

The 79-year-old former Serbian player has been a manager at five editions of the FIFA World Cup, which is one less than Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira's record of six appearances in the showpiece.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was in awe of the former coach. ''It was an honour to meet a big personality like him and listen to his words. The first thing he reminded us of the most important thing in football,'' said Gurpreet.

''He asked us, 'what is the most important action in a game'? Then he went on to answer his own question: 'It is the next action'. That really struck deep,'' he said. ''If you score, your next action is to defend; if you concede, your next action is to attack. It was an honour to listen to his words of wisdom.'' Defender Sandesh Jhingan marvelled at the simplicity and humility of someone who has achieved so much.

''The first thing he told us was that his English was not that great, and then he proceeded to speak to us in perfect English,'' smiled Jhingan.

''He used certain words and phrases that made a big impact on me. He told us about the importance of having a dream and following it,'' he said. ''I didn't think much about it at that moment because we were about to start training, but later when I came back to the hotel to reflect on the whole thing, it really got me thinking. Speaking to him was inspiring indeed.'' To coach teams like Mexico (1986), Costa Rica (1990), United States of America (1994), Nigeria (1998), and China (2002) to five consecutive FIFA World Cups is no mean feat, and Milutinovic has done and seen it all.

Born in Yugoslavia, during the latter stages of World War II, Milutinovic commands massive respect from the footballing community in the Balkans, and was immediately greeted by India head coach Igor Stimac, along with fitness coach Luka Radman and goalkeeping coach Frano Srdarev.

Milutinovic spoke at length with the India players ahead of their training sessions. India are drawn in Group B with World Cup regulars Australia, strong central Asian side Uzbekistan and tricky Syria — all above Stimac's team in the FIFA rankings — in the group stage of the Asian Cup.

India will begin their campaign against Australia on January 13 followed by matches against Uzbekistan on January 18 and Syria on January 23.

