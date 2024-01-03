Soccer-Martinez era begins at Boca Juniors

Argentine giants Boca Juniors began pre-season training on Tuesday with Diego Martinez as their new coach following the exit of Jorge Almiron. Martinez, who managed Huracan last season, takes over on a one-year deal after Almiron resigned following Boca's Copa Libertadores final loss to Brazil's Fluminense in November.

The 45-year-old Martinez returns to the club having made his coaching debut with Boca's youth teams after his retirement as a player in 2011. Boca kick off their league campaign at Platense on Jan. 28 four days after hosting Central Norte in the Argentine Cup first round.

The Buenos Aires-based club will also compete in the continental Copa Sudamericana, South America's equivalent of the Europa League, which starts in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)