Left Menu

Tennis-De Minaur shocks Djokovic in United Cup

World number 20 Garcia beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4 5-7 6-4 after Mannarino beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 6-4 in the Group D tie. Greece took a 1-0 lead over Canada in Group B as Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas won his first singles match of the season by beating Steven Diez 6-2 6-3.

Reuters | Updated: 03-01-2024 16:25 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 16:21 IST
Tennis-De Minaur shocks Djokovic in United Cup
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

(Updates with Djokovic result) PERTH, Jan 3 (Reuters) -

Novak Djokovic crashed to his first defeat of the season with a stunning 6-4 6-4 loss to Alex de Minaur who gave Australia a 1-0 lead over Serbia in their United Cup quarter-final on Wednesday. Djokovic was hampered by a right wrist problem in Serbia's victory over Czech Republic on Tuesday and the world number one had it worked on again by a trainer before De Minaur earned a late break and went on to clinch the opening set.

Australian Open champion Djokovic dropped serve yet again to hand De Minaur a 4-3 advantage in the second set and saved three match points later, but was unable to prevent the shock loss. Top seeds Poland earlier beat China to reach the semi-finals of the 18-team event after the big-hitting Hubert Hurkacz eased past Zhang Zhizhen 6-3 6-4 and Iga Swiatek fought back from 2-0 down in the first set to beat Zheng Qinwen 6-2 6-3.

It was Swiatek's third straight singles victory in the event which the world number one is using to prepare for this month's Australian Open. Caroline Garcia and Adrian Mannarino guided France into the quarter-finals with a victory over Italy. World number 20 Garcia beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4 5-7 6-4 after Mannarino beat Lorenzo Sonego 6-4 6-4 in the Group D tie.

Greece took a 1-0 lead over Canada in Group B as Australian Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas won his first singles match of the season by beating Steven Diez 6-2 6-3. The Australian Open runs from on Jan. 14-28.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024