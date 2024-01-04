Former midfielder Ivan Hašek returns as the Czech Republic coach

Ivan Hašek was appointed as the Czech Republic's new coach for the European Championship on Thursday.

Hašek was hired to November 2025 with an option to extend his contract to the 2026 World Cup if the team qualifies, said Petr Fousek, the Czech Football Association head.

“It's a great honor for me,” Hašek said.

He returns as coach after taking charge for five games in 2009-10.

Hašek, aged 60, replaces Jaroslav Šilhavý, who resigned on Nov. 20 after the final game in Euro 2024 qualifying, a 3-0 victory over Moldova. The result secured an eighth straight qualification for the Euros for the Czechs.

Šilhavý took over as coach in 2018 but was under fire for the team's poor performances in qualifying. The Czechs completed Group E in second place behind Albania.

Under Šilhavý, the Czechs reached the quarterfinals of the 2020 European Championship.

Hašek was a midfielder who played 56 times for the Czechs from 1984–94. He coached in France, Japan and the Middle East. His last job was managing Lebanon until 2022.

“He was coaching abroad for a long time, which is a bonus,” Fousek said.

The Czechs open Euro 2024 in Germany on June 18 against Portugal in Leipzig before facing Turkey and a team from the playoffs, which will be known in March, in Group F.

