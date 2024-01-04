India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur feels 'luck' has played 'big role' in her recent struggle for runs

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur reflected on her recent barren form with the bat and stated that "luck" has played a crucial role in it ahead of the T20I series against Australia at the DY Patil Stadium. Australia white-washed India in the ODI series as they clinched a 3-0 victory. Harmanpreet's lack of runs was one of the concerns that were raised during the series.

In the entire ODI series, Harmanpreet scored 17 runs with 9 being her highest. On the eve of the clash, Harmanpreet reflected on her individual performance and said in the pre-match press conference, "Even because I got out in a weird manner a couple of times. It was not that I played bad shots or they bowled well, but those were weird ways of getting out. I am trying my level best to train hard and bat so that it does not look like I am out of form." The Indian skipper further went on to talk about spending the past few days with head coach Amol Muzumdar and working on the mental aspect and said, "Yesterday, we sat down to analyse my last few innings and he (Muzumdar) went through each and every delivery that I faced and wanted to find out what was going on in my mind at that time. He heard me patiently and today, I came and batted for an hour. He's giving important pointers to each and everyone and all of us are trusting him."

"Our head coach is quite sorted and he brings everyone together. Every player loves communicating with him as he listens to them patiently and helps them out. He is someone who's played a lot of cricket and he has been through a similar phase - that we are in now - in his playing days, so he understands it all," Harmanpreet added. With a packed schedule, the Indian team has played a good amount of games and even shifted formats from Test to ODI in the last one month

With such a tight schedule, the question of fatigue is bound to arise. But, Harmanpreet made it clear that there were no fatigue-related issues in the squad. "I do not think that's the case because as cricketers if we are not playing international cricket, we are practising. I do not think it is too much cricket, but if we look back at the (last) one month, there has been only one game in which we were not up to the mark," Harmanpreet said. (ANI)

