Left Menu

Tennis-Hurkacz, Swiatek win as Poland march into United Cup final

World No. 9 Hurkacz staved off a late comeback attempt by Adrian Mannarino and prevailed 6-3 7-5, handing top seeds Poland a 1-0 lead in the $10 million tournament, which began last week with 18 countries in contention. Swiatek endured a more challenging outing against Caroline Garcia, as the world No. 1 dropped the opening set before rediscovering her top level and winning 4-6 6-1 6-1.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 06-01-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 09:32 IST
Tennis-Hurkacz, Swiatek win as Poland march into United Cup final
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Poland reached the final of the United Cup mixed team tournament with a 2-0 victory over France on Saturday as Hubert Hurkacz and Iga Swiatek battled past their singles opponents. World No. 9 Hurkacz staved off a late comeback attempt by Adrian Mannarino and prevailed 6-3 7-5, handing top seeds Poland a 1-0 lead in the $10 million tournament, which began last week with 18 countries in contention.

Swiatek endured a more challenging outing against Caroline Garcia, as the world No. 1 dropped the opening set before rediscovering her top level and winning 4-6 6-1 6-1. An early double break in the decider put Swiatek ahead 4-0 and the 22-year-old never looked back from there as she claimed her fourth straight singles win of the season ahead of this month's Australian Open.

Hosts Australia and Germany face off later in Sydney's Ken Rosewall Arena for a spot in Sunday's final against Poland. The Australian Open runs from Jan. 14-28.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024