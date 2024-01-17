Finn Allen scripts massive record during New Zealand's third T20I against Pakistan

New Zealand Finn Allen achieved a record feat during the Kiwis' third T20I encounter against Pakistan on Wednesday at the University Oval. Allen's hard-hitting knock of 137 off 62 deliveries made him the Blackcaps' highest scorer in the men's T20I.

His record-breaking knock was laced with 16 sixes during the mayhem he caused with his bat, hammering Pakistan bowlers all over the ground. In men's cricket, he surpassed the previous record held by Brendon McCullum's knock of 123 against Bangladesh in Pallekele in 2012.

Overall, Suzie Bates held the record for most runs scored by a New Zealand cricketer 124* against South Africa in Taunton. Allen's onslaught put doubts in Pakistan skipper Shaheen Afridi's mind following his decision to field after winning the toss.

The Blackcaps showed their intent in the powerplay and raced to 67/1. Following the early departure of Devon Conway, Allen and Tim Seifert led the charge and stitched up a 125-run partnership. In the 18th over Allen struck a six which took New Zealand past the 200-run mark on the first ball of the 18th over. Zaman Khan removed Allen on the next ball which helped Pakistan to control the flow of leaking runs. The Men in Green conceded just 13 runs in the final two overs.

New Zealand ended up with a total of 224-7 which saw the likes of Harsi Rauf and Afridi conceding 2/60 and 1/43 respectively. Mohammad Wasim's spell of 1/35 (4) was the least expensive among the Pakistan bowlers.

After the mid-innings, Allen talked about the conversation he had with Shaheen during his knock and his favourite six among the 16 that he struck during his knock. "Competitive total for the boys, feels good. Wanted to keep it nice and simple, stay deep in the crease and hit through the line. (On conversation with Shaheen) We had a deal before that he wouldn't bowl me any bumpers, he bowled me a bumper so was just having some banter with him. (Favorite six) One of Rauf over covers," Allen said.

In reply, Pakistan made 179/7 and ended up losing the game by 45 runs. (ANI)

