Alabama freshman All-American S Caleb Downs enters portal

Alabama freshman safety Caleb Downs entered the transfer portal, according to the media company operated by his father, former NFL running back Gary Downs. The All-SEC selection won the Shaun Alexander Award as national freshman of the year and is considering Georgia, Notre Dame and others who were involved in his initial recruiting, according to Deuce Recruiting, owned by Gary Downs.

Harvard coach Tim Murphy retires after 30 seasons

Harvard coach Tim Murphy said Wednesday he is retiring after 30 years on the job. He took over the program in 1994 following stops at Maine and Cincinnati and has a 200-89 record with the Crimson, 232-134-1 overall. He is the winningest coach in both overall wins and conference wins in Ivy League history and has led Harvard to 10 league titles, including in 2023.

Olympics-Paris 2024 infrastructure to be delivered on schedule, within budget

Paris is well on track to host this year's Summer Olympics as all the infrastructures will be ready in time for the extravaganza despite some minor hiccups. The athletes village will be delivered on March 1 by SOLIDEO, the public company in charge of infrasctructures, its president Nicolas Ferrand told a panel of French senators on Wednesday.

Steve Stricker sweeps Champions Tour awards

After a season that saw him capture six wins and 15 Top 10 finishes in 16 starts, Steve Stricker swept the PGA Tour Champions awards for the 2023 campaign. At the tour's annual award dinner, held Tuesday night in Hawaii, Stricker walked away with the 2023 Jack Nicklaus Award as the Tour's Player of the Year, the Arnold Palmer Award (season money leader) and Byron Nelson Award (season scoring average). He set tour records in those two categories.

Tennis-Sabalenka glides past Fruhvirtova into third round

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka continued her Australian Open title defence with another comfortable victory as the Belarusian beat 16-year-old Czech Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-3 6-2 to move into the third round on Wednesday. Playing a second straight qualifier, Sabalenka did not have it all her way early in the opening set on Rod Laver Arena and swapped breaks with her opponent after some wayward hitting.

NBA-Warriors assistant coach Milojevic dead at 46 after heart attack

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic has died, the National Basketball Association (NBA) club said on Wednesday after the Belgrade native suffered a heart attack during a team dinner. The 46-year-old Milojevic was in his third season as an assistant coach with Golden State after helping the team win the 2022 NBA championship.

Rams RB Kyren Williams had surgery on broken hand

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams underwent surgery to repair a broken bone in his hand, head coach Sean McVay told reporters Wednesday. McVay also confirmed reports that tight end Tyler Higbee tore the ACL and MCL in his right knee.

Tennis-Djokovic, Sabalenka go through after Jabeur ousted by talented teen

Novak Djokovic fought off another feisty challenge to reach the third round of the Australian Open on Wednesday after women's champion Aryna Sabalenka made more serene progress and Ons Jabeur crashed out at the hands of a schoolgirl. Top 10 seeds Coco Gauff, Barbora Krejcikova, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Jannik Sinner, Andrey Rublev and Stefanos Tsitsipas all got through their second-round contests in varying conditions as Melbourne lived up to its reputation for changeable weather.

Alex Van Pelt says he's out as Browns OC

Alex Van Pelt confirmed he has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator of the Cleveland Browns. "On to the next one," he said in a text message to ESPN on Wednesday. "Proud of my time there."

Police: Colts owner Jim Irsay treated for overdose

Indiana police responded to an emergency call at Colts owner Jim Irsay's home last month for a suspected overdose, according to a FOX59 report. Records obtained by the Indianapolis TV station said police responding to a Carmel, Ind., residence at 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 8 found Irsay unresponsive and having difficulty breathing.

