Soccer-Forest Green Rovers boss Deeney sacked after six games

Forest Green Rovers manager Troy Deeney has been sacked after just six games in charge, the League Two side said on Thursday, having failed to win a match and also admonishing his own players in an astonishing public rant. Deeney, who joined the fourth-tier club as player-coach in the close season, was appointed manager on Dec. 20 following the sacking of David Horseman.

The former Premier League striker and Watford captain oversaw three defeats and three draws in his first spell as a manager, leaving the team bottom of the League Two standings. "Forest Green Rovers and head coach Troy Deeney have today decided to part company. The search for a new head coach will begin straightaway," the club said in a statement.

Forest are seven points off the safety zone and in real danger of being relegated to the semi-professional fifth-tier National League. They face Gillingham on Saturday with Dan Connor taking charge of the team. Deeney criticised Forest's players after the defeat by Harrogate last Saturday, claiming there were "too many babies" in the squad. He also described the performance of defender Fankaty Dabo as "awful".

He apologised this week, on the grounds that he got carried away with his emotions. The Football Association on Thursday handed Deeney a four-match touchline ban for using "improper and/or abusive and/or insulting and/or threatening" language when he was sent off during his second game in charge, against Swindon Town.

An independent regulatory commission also fined him 1500 pounds ($1,905). ($1 = 0.7872 pounds)

