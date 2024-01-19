Rugby-Australia turn to Schmidt to revive ailing Wallabies

Joe Schmidt was appointed head coach of the Wallabies through to the end of the 2025 British and Irish Lions tour on Friday, the New Zealander charged with reviving Australia's fortunes after the chaos of Eddie Jones's short spell in charge. Schmidt is the third non-Australian to coach the Wallabies after fellow New Zealanders Dave Rennie, who was sacked to make way for Jones, and Robbie Deans, who was in charge from 2008 until the end of the 2013 Lions tour.

The 58-year-old will now go head-to-head with Andy Farrell, the man who replaced him as Ireland coach in 2009, when the Lions return next year under the direction of the Englishman. Jones returned to great fanfare in January last year but the Wallabies won just two of nine tests in his second spell as Australia coach and the twice world champions crashed out in the pool stage of the World Cup for the first time.

He resigned after the World Cup and returned as Japan coach. "I am conscious that the Wallabies have weathered a difficult period, and I am keen to help them build a way forward, with greater alignment and clear direction from Rugby Australia," Schmidt said in a news release. Schmidt built his coaching reputation with Irish province Leinster and solidified it in six years as Ireland coach from 2013 to 2019.

He led Ireland to three Six Nations titles, including the 2018 Grand Slam, and to a first-ever victory over the All Blacks and a first test win against the Springboks in South Africa. Schmidt joined Ian Foster's coaching team at the All Blacks in 2022 and was widely credited with the turnaround in their fortunes in the lead-up to last year's World Cup, where they reached the final.

He will report to Rugby Australia's newly-appointed director of high performance, Peter Horne, in a new structure put in place to revive the elite game Down Under. "Throughout his career, Joe has demonstrated an ability to take a leadership role in structural reform while developing a strong culture and world-class players," Horne said.

"He is an ideal fit for the Wallabies and Australian rugby at this time, and I am looking forward to working closely with him on developing a stronger alignment with our Super Rugby clubs to maximise our performances." Schmidt's first assignment will be a home July series against Wales, who thrashed Australia 40-6 at the World Cup last year to usher the Wallabies towards the tournament exit.

