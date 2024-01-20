Left Menu

Mohammed Salah to miss Egypt's next two matches in AFCON 2024

Egypt Football Federation on Friday confirmed that star attacker Mohammed Salah will miss the next two matches of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after sustaining a strain in his posterior muscle.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 09:39 IST
Mohamed Salah (Photo: Liverpool/X). Image Credit: ANI
Egypt Football Federation on Friday confirmed that star attacker Mohammed Salah will miss the next two matches of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after sustaining a strain in his posterior muscle. "Salah will miss the team's next two matches in the African Nations against Cape Verde, and then the round of 16 match in the event of qualification," the statement said as quoted by SkySports.

Meanwhile, Liverpool FC head coach Jurgen Klopp reacted to Salah's injury and said that it was a shock to him. "In that moment, it was a shock. I couldn't see that it was high-intensity and then going down, he just felt it. We all know how rarely Mo needs to go off so it was definitely something," Klopp said.

On Friday, Mohamed Salah was substituted due to an apparent hamstring injury during Egypt's 2-2 draw with Ghana in the AFCON 2024. Salah went down in the added time of the first half and received treatment, he eventually got replaced after indicating his inability to continue to the medical team. He walked back holding the back of his left thigh indicating a possible hamstring injury. After the game Egypt's head coach Rui Vitoria stated that the extent of Salah's injury is unclear.

Both Ghana and Egypt settled for a 2-2 draw as they kept pushing for a much-needed victory following their defeats in the opening game. Kudus scored both goals for Ghana while Omar Marmoush and Mostafa Mohamed found the net for Egypt. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

