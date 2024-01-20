Left Menu

"The moment I feel I'm done..." Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on his retirement plans

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday opened up on his retirement plans and said that he will take the decision when he is done.

ANI | Updated: 20-01-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2024 12:39 IST
"The moment I feel I'm done..." Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on his retirement plans
Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo: Twitter/Cristiano Ronaldo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday opened up on his retirement plans and said that he will take the decision when he is done. While speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards 2023 ceremony, Ronaldo said as quoted by Goal.com, "The moment I feel I'm done, I'll retire... maybe in 10 years?!"

When asked about being the highest goalscorer in 2023, Ronaldo said he was proud of his milestone after beating "young animals like Haaland" The five-time Ballon d'Or winner added that he likes it when people doubt him.

"I was the best goalscorer this season, imagine beating young animals like Haaland... I'm proud. And I'll be 39 soon! I like when people doubt again about me and then I'm successful. I don't get affected by the criticism," he added. Cristiano Ronaldo had a stupendous 2023 as he ended the year after becoming the world's top goal-scorer. Following the landmark, the Portuguese superstar said that he will try to achieve it again next year.

In 2023, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 54 goals for his country and his current club, Al Nassr. English striker Harry Kane stood in second place with 52 for his country and newly joined club Bayern Munich. PSG and French attacker Kylian Mbappe scored 52 goals. Meanwhile, City and Norwegian striker Erling Halaand placed 50 goals. Ronaldo is considered one of the best footballers in the world, and he has set a few records which will be hard to break.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo joined the Saudi club Al Nassr in January 2023, and he has played 50 matches for his new team and scored 44 goals. In the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese has appeared in 18 matches for the Riyadh-based club and scored 20 goals. Ronaldo also made nine assists in the 2023-24 season for Al Nassr. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Mother and son survive Zambia's deadly cholera outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs 15,259 crore

HUL Q3 net profit rises 1 pc to Rs 2,508 crore, sales down marginally to Rs ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's migraine drug; Chinese embassy warns of plastic surgery risks in South Korea and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA declines to approve Shin Nippon Biomedical's mig...

 Global
4
Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, up 17% QoQ

Hindustan Zinc's Robust Volumes & Cost Reduction Drive PAT at INR 2,028 Cr, ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024