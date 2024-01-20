"The moment I feel I'm done..." Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on his retirement plans

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday opened up on his retirement plans and said that he will take the decision when he is done. While speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards 2023 ceremony, Ronaldo said as quoted by Goal.com, "The moment I feel I'm done, I'll retire... maybe in 10 years?!"

When asked about being the highest goalscorer in 2023, Ronaldo said he was proud of his milestone after beating "young animals like Haaland" The five-time Ballon d'Or winner added that he likes it when people doubt him.

"I was the best goalscorer this season, imagine beating young animals like Haaland... I'm proud. And I'll be 39 soon! I like when people doubt again about me and then I'm successful. I don't get affected by the criticism," he added. Cristiano Ronaldo had a stupendous 2023 as he ended the year after becoming the world's top goal-scorer. Following the landmark, the Portuguese superstar said that he will try to achieve it again next year.

In 2023, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 54 goals for his country and his current club, Al Nassr. English striker Harry Kane stood in second place with 52 for his country and newly joined club Bayern Munich. PSG and French attacker Kylian Mbappe scored 52 goals. Meanwhile, City and Norwegian striker Erling Halaand placed 50 goals. Ronaldo is considered one of the best footballers in the world, and he has set a few records which will be hard to break.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner Ronaldo joined the Saudi club Al Nassr in January 2023, and he has played 50 matches for his new team and scored 44 goals. In the ongoing season of the Saudi Pro League, the Portuguese has appeared in 18 matches for the Riyadh-based club and scored 20 goals. Ronaldo also made nine assists in the 2023-24 season for Al Nassr. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)