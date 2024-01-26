Cricket-Root removes Jaiswal but India on course for big lead

England struck twice on Friday in the morning session of the second day but India reached 222-3, on course for a big first-innings lead in the opening test.

KL Rahul led India's reply with a fluent 55 not out, while Shreyas Iyer survived a bouncer barrage from Mark Wood, England's lone fast bowler in the match, to be on 34. England, who were bowled out for 246, opened with Joe Root and the part-time spinner struck in his first over dismissing the dangerous-looking Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jaiswal hit Root's second ball for a four but his attempt to play a similar shot two balls later resulted in a high return catch to Root, who leapt to pouch the ball. Jaiswal hit three sixes and 10 fours in his entertaining 80.

Root looked the most threatening of the English bowlers and could have ended with three wickets in his first spell. Rahul got a reprieve when Ben Foakes grassed a tough chance behind the wicket after the batter had edged Root.

Root was also unlucky again when Shubman Gill miscued a shot but Ben Stokes, stationed at mid-off, lost sight of the ball against the sun. Root was taken out of the attack after four overs, which was as surprising as England's decision of not using his off-spin on Thursday when Jaiswal was toying with the England spinners.

Tom Hartley had suffered the most at the hands of Jaiswal in his debut test but the left-arm spinner put that behind him and claimed his maiden test wicket when Gill (24) casually whipped a ball straight to Ben Duckett at midwicket. Root was brought back for a couple of overs before the lunch break but Rahul and Iyer, who have added 63 runs for the unbroken third wicket, were set by then.

