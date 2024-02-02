Left Menu

Siraj rested from second Test to manage workload, Avesh rejoins team

Mohammed Siraj has been given a break from the second Test against England, keeping in mind his heavy workload over the past few months, the Indian team management announced on Friday.Avesh Khan, who was released to play Ranji Trophy during first Test, has rejoined the squad.Mohd.

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 02-02-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 10:15 IST
Siraj rested from second Test to manage workload, Avesh rejoins team
Mohammed Siraj Image Credit: Twitter(@Outlookindia)

Mohammed Siraj has been given a break from the second Test against England, keeping in mind his heavy workload over the past few months, the Indian team management announced on Friday.

Avesh Khan, who was released to play Ranji Trophy during first Test, has rejoined the squad.

''Mohd. Siraj has been released from the India squad for the second Test against England in Vizag. The decision was taken keeping in mind the duration of the series and the amount of cricket he has played in recent times.

''He will be available for selection for the third Test in Rajkot. Avesh Khan has re-joined the team for the 2nd Test,'' the BCCI stated in a media release.

''Siraj has been rested so that he can spend some time at home before he comes back and is available for the third Test,'' skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024