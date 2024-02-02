Left Menu

Cricket-Windies upgrade Joseph's contract after dazzling debut series

Joseph claimed a five-wicket haul in his debut in Adelaide before taking 7-68 in Brisbane, where West Indies recorded their first test win Down Under since 1997. The 24-year-old returned to a hero's welcome in Guyana and has now been promoted from the cricket board's current franchise contract to an international retainer contract.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2024 11:30 IST | Created: 02-02-2024 11:27 IST
Cricket-Windies upgrade Joseph's contract after dazzling debut series
shamar joseph

Cricket West Indies (CWI) said it has upgraded pace sensation Shamar Joseph's contract following his stellar debut series in Australia. Joseph claimed a five-wicket haul in his debut in Adelaide before taking 7-68 in Brisbane, where West Indies recorded their first test win Down Under since 1997.

The 24-year-old returned to a hero's welcome in Guyana and has now been promoted from the cricket board's current franchise contract to an international retainer contract. "His extraordinary talent and steadfast dedication serve as the cornerstone of our team's recent triumph at the Gabba, and such promise merits its due recognition," CWI Director Enoch Lewis said in a statement on Thursday.

"Shamar has not just been rewarded with a retained contract, he has earned it." CWI also handed 25-year-old Barbados fast bowler Chemar Holder a franchise contract.

"We have also offered Chemar Holder a franchise contract as we double down on securing the best fast-bowling talent available," director of cricket Miles Bascombe said. "We are excited to see both men continue to excel."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

FEATURE-No ambition: Youth bemoan green pledges ahead of Indonesia poll

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines since 2021;

Health News Roundup: US FDA says 561 deaths related to Philips machines sinc...

 Global
3
NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

NITI Aayog member Saraswat applauds Tata Steel for recycling steel scrap

 India
4
OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

OnePlus Nord 3 receiving January 2024 security patch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024