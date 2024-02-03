Cricket-England 32 for no loss in reply to India's 396

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2024 11:41 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 11:41 IST
England reached 32 for no loss at lunch in reply to India's first innings total of 396 on day two of the second test in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. Openers Ben Duckett (17) and Zak Crawley (15) began positively for England, who are 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Both the England batters looked determined to make the most of the batting conditions at a venue where spinners are expected to dominate after the first couple of days. Earlier, Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed 209, his maiden test double hundred, to take India close to the 400-mark after the home side had resumed on 336-6.

The left-handed opener smashed seven sixes and 19 fours in his stellar knock while none of his team mates managed a fifty. Jaiswal smashed England's debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir for a six and followed it with a four to bring up his 200.

The batter removed his gloves and dropped his bat to stand in the middle blowing kisses in his celebration. Seamer James Anderson, debutant Bashir and fellow spinner Rehan Ahmed claimed three wickets apiece for England.

