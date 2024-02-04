Left Menu

I League: Sreenidi Deccan defeat Churchill Brothers 2-1 with late strike

PTI | Vasco | Updated: 04-02-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 04-02-2024 19:19 IST
I League: Sreenidi Deccan defeat Churchill Brothers 2-1 with late strike
Sreenidi Deccan FC defeated Churchill Brothers FC 2-1 courtesy a late winner from defender Eli Sabia to take all three points in their I-League clash here on Sunday.

Sreenidi Deccan FC took the lead in the first half through David Castaneda but Karim Samb equalised for the Churchill Brothers late in the game in the 88th minute.

However, Brazil's Sabia scored the decisive goal in the injury time of six minutes to give his side win and consolidated their charge towards the title at the Tilak Maidan.

The winners Sreenidi Deccan FC were the better side largely in the contest as they constantly threatened the opposition's goal guarded by Bilal Khan, and went ahead in the game 1-0 in the 11th minute.

Castaneda met Rilwan Hassan's cross from the right with a powerful header to give his team the lead. In fact, Castaneda could have scored more but Bilal stopped two of his headers in the following passage of play. The scoreline remained 1-0 at the half time but Churchill Brothers came out aggressively in the second half to create a number of chances. It was Samb who finally brought his side the equaliser when he collected a pass from Stendly Fernandes late in the game at the 88th minute. However, with six minutes added to the injury time, Sreenidi Deccan FC fought hard and it was midfielder Lalromawia who made his way into the box and clipped the ball in for Eli Sabia to head in the winner.

