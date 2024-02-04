Sushil, Ran Singh help Bengaluru Bulls beat U Mumba in tight clash

Bengaluru Bulls secured an important 42-37 win over U Mumba in a closely fought match of the Pro Kabaddi League at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium here on Sunday. For Bengaluru Bulls, Sushil bagged a Super 10 and Akshit got eight points, while Ran Singh completed his High Five to help the team win the match. U Mumba raider Jai Bhagwan's own Super 10 went in vain.

U Mumba started brightly but the Bengaluru Bulls did not give them much leeway. Bengaluru Bulls prevented all out chances on two separate occasions with excellent Super Tackles by left corner Parteek and all-rounder Ran Singh working. But their resilience was broken by U Mumba raider Jai Bhagwan, who got his team's first all-out of the match. U Mumba had to work hard to keep the Bengaluru Bulls at bay. Akshit's Super Raid was key to his team's revival, and then they got the U Mumba side all-out, reducing the deficit to just two points heading into the second half with the score reading 22-24. Sombir kept his good form going to complete his High Five, but U Mumba raiders were unable to match the performance of their defenders in the second half. This gave their opponents a chance to take the lead with raider Sushil upping the ante. He was ably supported by Ran Singh, who also completed his High Five as the match went neck-to-neck. The topsy-turvy nature of the match continued to the very end. But, an all-out went in the favour of U Mumba after Amir Mohammad Zafardanesh was tackled by Parteek to give the Bengaluru Bulls the advantage. This was enough to give the Bulls the lead, which they maintained to the very end to seal the victory.

