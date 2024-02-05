Left Menu

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 05-02-2024 10:09 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 10:08 IST
Gill hurts finger, won't take the field on day 4
Shubman Gill (Photo: Glamorgan Cricket/ Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Indian batter Shubman Gill won't take the field on Monday after hurting his right index finger on the second day of the second Test against England here.

The 24-year-old, who was the top-scorer for India with a 147-ball 104 in the second innings, suffered the injury while fielding in the final session on Saturday.

''Shubman Gill hurt his right index finger while fielding on Day 2. He won't be taking the field today,'' Indian team management said in a statement.

A vital member in the slip cordon, Gill had taken four catches during England's first innings.

In his absence, Sarfaraz Khan is on the field on day 4.

England were 67 for one while chasing a target of 399 at the end of day 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Devdiscourse

