Soccer -Serie A picks Eni as title sponsor, ends partnership with TIM
Italy's top flight soccer league Serie A has picked energy group Eni as its new title sponsor, ending a longstanding partnership with Telecom Italia (TIM), two sources said on Monday. TIM had been the title sponsorship partner of Serie A since the 1998/1999 season.
- Country:
- Italy
Italy's top flight soccer league Serie A has picked energy group Eni as its new title sponsor, ending a longstanding partnership with Telecom Italia (TIM), two sources said on Monday. The Italian energy firm offered 22 million euros ($23.6 million) per year to become the new sponsor of Serie A for the next three seasons, one of the sources said.
In a statement, Eni said Enilive, dedicated to mobility products and services, will be the sponsor starting from the 2024/25 championship and covering three seasons. TIM had been the title sponsorship partner of Serie A since the 1998/1999 season. ($1 = 0.9320 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italian
- Serie A
- Telecom Italia
- Italy
ALSO READ
Gap between Italian and German bond yields hits 7-month low
Soccer-Last-gasp Martinez goal earns Inter Italian Super Cup title with win over Napoli
Gap between Italian and German bond yields hits 7-month low
Soccer-Late Martinez goal earns Inter Italian Super Cup against 10-man Napoli
Migrants fashion themselves new careers in Italian design