Soccer -Serie A picks Eni as title sponsor, ends partnership with TIM

Italy's top flight soccer league Serie A has picked energy group Eni as its new title sponsor, ending a longstanding partnership with Telecom Italia (TIM), two sources said on Monday. The Italian energy firm offered 22 million euros ($23.6 million) per year to become the new sponsor of Serie A for the next three seasons, one of the sources said.

In a statement, Eni said Enilive, dedicated to mobility products and services, will be the sponsor starting from the 2024/25 championship and covering three seasons. TIM had been the title sponsorship partner of Serie A since the 1998/1999 season. ($1 = 0.9320 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)