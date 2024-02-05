Left Menu

Soccer -Serie A picks Eni as title sponsor, ends partnership with TIM

Italy's top flight soccer league Serie A has picked energy group Eni as its new title sponsor, ending a longstanding partnership with Telecom Italia (TIM), two sources said on Monday. TIM had been the title sponsorship partner of Serie A since the 1998/1999 season.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 05-02-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 21:30 IST
Soccer -Serie A picks Eni as title sponsor, ends partnership with TIM
Italy's top flight soccer league Serie A has picked energy group Eni as its new title sponsor, ending a longstanding partnership with Telecom Italia (TIM), two sources said on Monday. The Italian energy firm offered 22 million euros ($23.6 million) per year to become the new sponsor of Serie A for the next three seasons, one of the sources said.

In a statement, Eni said Enilive, dedicated to mobility products and services, will be the sponsor starting from the 2024/25 championship and covering three seasons. TIM had been the title sponsorship partner of Serie A since the 1998/1999 season. ($1 = 0.9320 euros)

