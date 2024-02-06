Left Menu

De Rossi's dream start continues as Roma drubs Cagliari 4-0 in Serie A

PTI | Rome | Updated: 06-02-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 09:24 IST
De Rossi's dream start continues as Roma drubs Cagliari 4-0 in Serie A
  • Country:
  • Italy

Lorenzo Pellegrini scored in the second minute and Paolo Dybala got a brace as Roma beat Cagliari 4-0 in Serie A to extend coach Daniele De Rossi's dream start.

Pellegrini's goal, a close-range stab from a corner kick, was his third in three league games and helped to lift Roma two points above Bologna into fifth place.

The midfielder also set up Dybala 21 minutes later for him to hammer home a second. Dybala scored the third from the penalty spot six minutes into the second half.

Dean Huijsen, the 19-year-old Dutch defender on loan from Juventus, got his first goal for the club when he headed the fourth from a corner kick just five minutes after coming on as a substitute.

Pellegrini's opportunist early strike marked the first time in his career he has scored in three consecutive games but the happiest man in the stadium might have been De Rossi.

The win was the fourth in a row for De Rossi, who replaced Jose Mourinho in January and it further endeared him to a home crowd which loved him during his 17 years there as a player.

A big test awaits Roma next weekend when it takes on league leader Inter Milan at home. Inter was four points clear of second-placed Juventus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity by 20 Percent by 2030

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Targets a Reduction in Emissions Intensity ...

 India
2
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX Falcon 9 to launch NASA's PACE mission on Tuesday

 United States
3
FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

FEATURE-Biden's gas export 'pause' raises hope, concern in US coastal towns

 United States
4
China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

China banks' reserve ratio cut takes effect

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024