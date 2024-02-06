NFL-Record 68 million Americans to bet on Super Bowl

Left Menu

A record 67.8 million American adults are expected to bet $23.1 billion on Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the American Gaming Association said on Tuesday.

A record 67.8 million American adults are expected to bet $23.1 billion on Sunday's Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers, the American Gaming Association said on Tuesday. The number of American adults planning to bet on the NFL's title game is up 35% from a survey conducted last year by the trade group representing the U.S. casino industry, while the estimated value of wagers is up from $16 billion last year.

With the expansion of legal sports betting, the AGA said traditional Super Bowl wagers are expected to pass casual wagers for a second consecutive year. According to the AGA, 42.7 million American adults plan to place a traditional sports wager online, at a retail sportsbook or with a bookie, up 41% percent from 2023, while 36.5 million plan to bet casually with friends, up 32% from 2023.

The AGA also said bettors are nearly split on the outcome of the game with 47% planning to bet on the defending champion Chiefs and 44% planning to bet on the 49ers. This year's Super Bowl will be played in Las Vegas, which will mark the first time the NFL's marquee event is being held in the state of Nevada.

