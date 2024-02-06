Left Menu

SA20: Paarl Royals spinner Fabian Allen robbed while returning to hotel in Johannesburg

The franchise that Allen represents in the tournament, confirmed that the incident happened on January 25, just a day after they played against Joburg Super Kings

Updated: 06-02-2024 17:44 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 17:44 IST
SA20: Paarl Royals spinner Fabian Allen robbed while returning to hotel in Johannesburg
Fabian Allen. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
West Indies spinner Fabian Allen was robbed of his personal belongings, including a luxury wristwatch, in Johannesburg while returning to the hotel last month during the ongoing SA20 competition. As per ESPNCricinfo, Allen was "robbed of his belongings" while he was returning to the team hotel with some other players.

In a statement issued on Monday, Paarl Royals, the franchise that Allen represents in the tournament, confirmed that the incident happened on January 25, just a day after they played against Joburg Super Kings. It also confirmed that the spinner was "safe" and preparing for the eliminator match against Super Kings on Wednesday in Cape Town. The Royals' statement however did not reveal if Allen or Royals reported to the cops.

"The franchise works closely with the league to ensure the safety and well-being of its players and staff, while also allowing them to have free personal time as well," the statement said. "Following the incident, the player was provided with the necessary support by the franchise and the league, and [he] was keen to continue his participation at the SA20, and has since been available for selection (twice also featuring in the playing XI for the Royals)," the statement added.

SA20 has yet not made a statement regarding the incident. Paarl Royals entered the playoffs following a third-place finish in the round-robin stage. Allen played in eight out team's ten games, but bowled in only four of them, taking two wickets across eight overs bowled. Allen was also not a part of the playing eleven of Royals' final two games before the playoffs.

Allen has played 20 ODIs and 34 T20Is for West Indies, scoring 200 runs and 267 runs respectively at averages of above 15. He has one ODI half-century. He has also seven wickets in ODIs and 24 scalps in T20Is. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

