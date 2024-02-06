Australia's Adam Zampa completes 250 international wickets

Australian spinner Adam Zampa completed 250 international wickets on Tuesday. Zampa accomplished this milestone during Australia's third ODI against West Indies at Canberra.

In the match, Zampa took 2/14 in his five overs, getting the wickets of Alick Athanaze and Gudakesh Motie. In 173 matches, Zampa has now got 251 wickets. He is the 17th-highest wicket-taker for Australia in international cricket, with late spin great Shane Warne (999 wickets) at the top.

Coming to the match, Australia put WI to bat first. Only opener Alick Athanaze (32 in 60 balls, with two fours) could notch a decent score as Xavier Bartlett (4/21), Lance Morris (2/13) and Adam Zampa (2/14) played a key role in skittling out West Indies for 86 in 24.1 overs. In the chase of 87 runs, openers Jake Fraser-McGurk (41 in 18 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Josh Inglis (35 in 16 balls, with four boundaries and a six) wasted no time, helping Australia cross the finishing line in just 6.5 overs.

With a total of 185 balls bowled across both innings, it was the shortest men's ODI ever on Australian soil and overall, the sixth shortest ODI ever. (ANI)

