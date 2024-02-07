NFL-Super Bowl appearances of Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs will make their sixth Super Bowl appearance on Sunday, with three of the previous five appearances coming in the last four years. The franchise is a part of Super Bowl history as well as its present, with Kansas appearing in the first in 1967, which then had the official name of the AFL–NFL World Championship Game.

The Chiefs lost 35-10 to the Green Bay Packers but were back in 1970 and won their first Super Bowl with a 23-7 victory over hot favourites the Minnesota Vikings. After featuring in two of the first four Super Bowls, the Chiefs had to wait 50 years for their next appearance, and 2020 saw them come up against this year's opponents, the San Francisco 49ers, with the sides tied 10-10 at halftime.

With the 49ers 20-10 ahead going into the fourth quarter it looked like the Chiefs would have to wait even longer for Super Bowl success but they scored 21 points without reply in the final quarter, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes named MVP. After waiting 50 years for a Super Bowl appearance, two came along in quick succession as the following year, 2021, saw the Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with their opponents hosting the game at their own stadium.

The Chiefs failed to score a touchdown and lost 31-9 to a Tampa side led by Tom Brady, who had already won six Super Bowls with New England and picked up a record fifth MVP. They did not have to wait long for their next shot at Super Bowl glory as in 2023 they faced the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles had a 24-14 lead at halftime and were 27-21 up going into the final quarter but the Chiefs scored two touchdowns and, with the teams tied, Harrison Butker kicked a field goal with eight seconds left on the clock. Last year's 38-35 win saw Mahomes again named MVP and Jalen Hurts score a record-equalling 20 points in a Super Bowl, with three touchdowns and a two-point conversion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)