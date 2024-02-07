Left Menu

Nigeria star Osimhen rejoins team ahead of Africa Cup semifinal vs. South Africa

PTI | Bouake | Updated: 07-02-2024 09:26 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 09:26 IST
Nigeria star Osimhen rejoins team ahead of Africa Cup semifinal vs. South Africa
  • Country:
  • Cote d'Ivoire

Nigeria star Victor Osimhen shook off an injury scare and trained with the rest of the squad for the Super Eagles' Africa Cup of Nations semifinal against South Africa.

Osimhen wasn't on the team's flight from Abidjan to Bouaké on Monday because of abdominal discomfort, but the Napoli forward was well enough to travel less than 24 hours later and take part in training.

Nigeria plays South Africa on Wednesday for a place in Sunday's final. It's a repeat of their semifinal in 2000, when Nigeria won 2-0 in Lagos.

Osimhen has only scored one goal in the tournament, but his tireless performances have played a large role in Nigeria getting to the semifinals for a record-equaling 16th time in its 20 appearance.

Only seven-time champion Egypt has played as many semifinals, though the Pharaohs have played in 26 tournaments.

Nigeria won the last of its three titles in 2013, while South Africa's only win came in 1996.

Host country Ivory Coast is playing Congo in the other semifinal, also Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Catalent plant being sold to Novo; US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Catalent plant being sol...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh takes 2-shot lead over Hitaashee in opening round of 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh takes 2-shot lead over Hitaashee in opening round of 4th leg of ...

 India
3
EXPLAINER-Why Indonesia's parliamentary election matters

EXPLAINER-Why Indonesia's parliamentary election matters

 Global
4
Trump brings fight to stay on ballot to US Supreme Court

Trump brings fight to stay on ballot to US Supreme Court

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024