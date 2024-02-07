Left Menu

Rachin Ravindra hails Kane Williamson after 31st Test century

Following a 281-run victory against South Africa, New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra hailed former skipper Kane Williamson's outstanding performance in the first Test at Bay Oval on Wednesday.

Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra (Photo: Instagram/blackcapsnz). Image Credit: ANI
Following a 281-run victory against South Africa, New Zealand youngster Rachin Ravindra hailed former skipper Kane Williamson's outstanding performance in the first Test at Bay Oval on Wednesday. Williamson scored centuries in both the innings of the Test match. The 33-year-old scored 118 runs in the first innings and 109 runs in the second. On the other hand, the 24-year-old player went on to score his maiden double ton (240) in the first innings of the fourth match of his Test career.

The all-rounder asserted that the victory against South Africa is very pleasing and we all are very humbled after doing the right things in the match. "Any capacity to a team victory is extremely pleasing. Happy that we got the job done. I will rate this very highly. We are all humble and just do the right things. He has got 31 Test tons and I only have one. The beauty of this team is that as long as you are trying, you feel the belonging to the team. The coach and the management ensure that," Ravindra said after the match.

Recapping the match, the first clash between the experienced side and the raw talent saw the experienced side pass with flying colours on Day 4. After Kane Williamson's twin centuries and Ravindra's double ton gave New Zealand a commanding position before Day 4's play, pacer Kyle Jamieson backed by spinner Mitchell Santner allowed the hosts to clinch a dominant victory.

With overcast conditions hovering over the beautiful Bay Oval, Jamieson set the tone of the final session by striking twice after lunch and removed David Bedingham (87) and Keegan Petersen (16). South Africa in their quest to chase down 529, collapsed on 247 with Santner picking up the final wicket Dane Paterson.

Matt Henry and Tim Southee made most of the overcast conditions and reduced South Africa to 5/2 in the fourth over. Skipper Southee moved the ball both ways to force his way through the defence of his counterpart Neil Brand (3).

After Raynard van Tonder's (31 off 83 deliveries) and Zubayr Hamza's (36 off 92 deliveries) sturdy knocks came to an end, Keegan Petersen and David Bedingham raised hopes of an unprecedented comeback. Bedingham had a shaky start to his innings, but eventually, he decided to cut loose and introduce his T20 style of play in red ball cricket.

He demolished Matt Henry's short ball plan and struck four consecutive boundaries in his over. His effortless T20 approach saw him raise his bats for his second Test ton. However, Jamieson eventually got better of high-flying Bedingham which led to South Africa's collapse at a score of 247. (ANI)

