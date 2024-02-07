Left Menu

Cricket-Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to top test rankings after Visakhapatnam heroics

Left-handed opener Jaiswal moved up 37 places to 29th in the test batting rankings led by New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson. India's third test against England scheduled in Rajkot begins on Feb. 15.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 07-02-2024 15:23 IST
Cricket-Bumrah becomes first Indian pacer to top test rankings after Visakhapatnam heroics

Jasprit Bumrah became the first Indian pace bowler to top the official world test rankings following his match-winning display in the second test against England in Visakhapatnam on Monday. The 30-year-old claimed nine wickets in his reverse swing masterclass to secure India's series-levelling victory by 106 runs.

It helped him leapfrog Australia's Pat Cummins, South African Kagiso Rabada and team mate Ravichandran Ashwin in the official rankings, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Wednesday. India spinners Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bishan Singh Bedi had earlier topped the test rankings for bowlers.

Bumrah was adjudged player of the match in Visakhapatnam ahead of team mate Yashasvi Jaiswal, who smashed his maiden test double hundred in that match. Left-handed opener Jaiswal moved up 37 places to 29th in the test batting rankings led by New Zealand stalwart Kane Williamson.

India's third test against England scheduled in Rajkot begins on Feb. 15.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Catalent plant being sold to Novo; US Senate Democrats grill pharma CEOs on drug prices and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA finds control lapses at Catalent plant being sol...

 Global
2
Sneha Singh takes 2-shot lead over Hitaashee in opening round of 4th leg of WPGT

Sneha Singh takes 2-shot lead over Hitaashee in opening round of 4th leg of ...

 India
3
EXPLAINER-Why Indonesia's parliamentary election matters

EXPLAINER-Why Indonesia's parliamentary election matters

 Global
4
Trump brings fight to stay on ballot to US Supreme Court

Trump brings fight to stay on ballot to US Supreme Court

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024