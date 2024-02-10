Left Menu

Former Manchester United player and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrives in Mumbai

At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Ole was greeted by several United fans. The Norwegian did not disappoint them and clicked selfies and signed their jerseys.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with fans at Mumbai Airport. (Picture: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Former Manchester United player and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer arrived in Mumbai on Saturday during his maiden India tour. At the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, Ole was greeted by several United fans. The Norwegian did not disappoint them and clicked selfies and signed their jerseys.

With India being home to a staggering amount of Manchester United's global fans, Solskjaer's visit marks a historic moment for the team's supporters across the nation. "I am truly thrilled to finally be here in India and meet the nation's Red Devils.

Stating that this tour is not only a "memorable moment" for fans but also for him. "I have been eager to visit the country and experience its footballing culture. I am deeply grateful for the warm welcome I have received in Bengaluru, and eagerly anticipate meeting fans in Delhi and Mumbai," Solskjaer said in an official statement shared by the organisers. "I have had the privilege of experiencing football's magic on both sides of the touchline. So, it is always a delight to be able to reminisce about those last-minute goals and unforgettable victories with the fans. While I had only heard about the devotion of Indians towards Manchester United, getting the opportunity to experience it firsthand today was incredible," stated Solskjaer.

Following the Bengaluru leg of the tour, his visit will ensure football fans get an opportunity to meet the Norwegian, who will be holding gala dinners in Mumbai on Saturday, and New Delhi on February 11. Ole embarked on his maiden India tour, beginning with Bengaluru and Mumbai and will visit the national capital on February 11. (ANI)

