Rugby-England fight back to edge out Wales 16-14

Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 11-02-2024 00:13 IST
England fought back from a 14-5 down at halftime to beat Wales 16-14 in a scruffy but hugely physical Six Nations clash on Saturday, extending a Welsh winless championship run at Twickenham that stretches back to 2012.

Wales led after a penalty try and a nicely-created second for flanker Alex Mann with England on the board via Ben Earl when they were down to 13 men, though George Ford's conversion attempt never left the tee after he was ruled to have started his approach and had it dislodged by a Welsh defender. England closed the gap with a Ford penalty and a well-worked Fraser Dingwall try after 65 minutes and when Mason Grady was sin-binned for a deliberate knock on nine minutes from time, Ford slotted an easy penalty to put the hosts ahead.

Wales, with only two championship wins at Twickenham in 36 years, launched a spirited late assault but aggressive and disciplined defence forced them back as England claimed their second win after another comeback victory over Italy last week.

