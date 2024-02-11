NFL-Las Vegas party scene peaks ahead of Super Bowl

Las Vegas, the premier party town in the U.S., is relishing its role as a first-time Super Bowl host, welcoming fans from all over the country eager to be part of America's biggest sporting event.

Traffic on the Las Vegas Strip has been at a near standstill in recent nights as an influx of several hundred thousand football fanatics descend on the city in anticipation of the title clash between San Francisco and Kansas City. Rapper Lil Wayne electrified a pre-Super Bowl party hosted by Shaquille O'Neal on Friday at XS nightclub, where the NBA legend worked the turntables before celebrated American DJ Diplo took over.

Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar delivered a mesmerizing set for a star-studded crowd in a massive pop-up tent along the Strip on Thursday, where Formula One's Daniel Ricciardo was on hand to unveil the now-rebranded Visa Cash App RB team. Post Malone is set to perform "America the Beautiful" at the Super Bowl on Sunday and warmed up by playing a show at the Uber sponsored The One party at Fontainebleau on Friday night.

And fun-loving former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowksi was due to host his annual Gronk Beach party on Saturday at the Encore Beach Club at the Wynn. Also on Saturday evening Irish rockers U2 were set to perform as part of their residency at the futuristic Sphere, a stunning new addition to the Las Vegas skyline.

All week the giant glowing orb has been busy promoting the game with its massive LED exterior displaying the helmets of the teams, highlights of the matchup and a countdown clock to kickoff. All eyes are on the skies in anticipation of the expected arrival of pop superstar Taylor Swift into the city to cheer on her boyfriend and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Las Vegas, a city that for years did not have any professional sports teams, has recently become the go-to destination for leagues. The NHL's Vegas Golden Knights proved sports franchises could thrive in the Nevada desert when they began playing at T-Mobile Arena in 2017, and the Aces are repeat WNBA champions.

The Super Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Formula One held the Las Vegas Grand Prix along the Strip in November and intends to do so for the next decade.

